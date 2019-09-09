Saudi Arabia cancels repeat Umrah fees for pilgrims

JEDDAH: The Saudi government has issued a royal decree restructuring visit, Haj and transit visas, cancelling repeat Umrah fees, according to an Arab News report.

Intending pilgrims will not have to pay any visa fees on a second Umrah in a year.

The Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr Mohammad Salih Bentin, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for issuing a royal decree restructuring visit, Haj and transit visas, including the cancellation of repeat Umrah fees.

“The royal decree is part of the leadership’s keenness to facilitate the arrival of Muslims from all over the world to perform Hajj and Umrah,” he said.

Bentin added the decree reflects the Kingdom’s readiness to receive the increasing number of pilgrims due to huge infrastructure projects and the development of services in Makkah, Madinah and the holy places.

He said the decree supports efforts to achieve one of the most important objectives of the Vision 2030 reform plan, which is to receive 30 million Umrah pilgrims by that year, and to provide them with great services so they can perform their rituals in comfort and tranquility.

