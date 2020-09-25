ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Friday said that Saudi Arabia has announced to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the foreign office spokesperson, the passengers traveling from Pakistan to the kingdom on iqama and visit visa will be exempted from the travel restrictions. “The passengers, however, had to undergo a PCR test within 48 hours after arriving in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia has lifted the ban on international flights coming from Pakistan after success in controlling coronavirus outbreak.

In a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the Saudi Arabia government has banned all flights coming from India, Brazil, and Argentine over their failure to control COVID-19 outbreak.

“We cannot risk the lives of our citizens by allowing flights from India, Brazil, and Argentine”, the NOTAM read. Meanwhile, the Kingdom has lifted travel restrictions from Pakistan after it managed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The kingdom also announced to resume its visa services from its consulate in Karachi from September 28.

A handout issued from the consulate said that after resumption in services, they would start issuing regular work visas, iqamas, and re-entry visas.

“For revalidation of visa, the applicant had to submit the passport along with other documents,” it read and further asked the applicants to approach concerned officials for a refund of the visa fee.

