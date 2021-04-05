Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to perform Umrah in Ramazan

Saudi Arabia Umrah vaccination Ramazan

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Monday that only people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform Umrah pilgrimage during the holy month of Ramazan.

The Haj and Umrah ministry said in a statement that permits will be effective from Ramadan 1 for immunized persons as shown in the Tawakkalna application, including those who have spent 14 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine, or those who have recovered from coronavirus.

According to the Saudi ministry, the procedure for getting permits for Umrah as well as for prayers and visits to the Two Holy Mosques must be completed through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications by reserving the available time slot.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced pilgrims intending to perform Umrah during Ramazan this year will not need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Until now, there are no requirements for pilgrims to obtain a coronavirus vaccine to perform Umrah during Ramazan. The permitted ages are between 18 and 70,” the Hajj and Umrah Ministry had said on Twitter.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Police constable threatens girl with brother’s death upon marriage refusal

Business

Cruise to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for guests and crew

Business

Cryptocurrency market cap hits record $2 trillion; bitcoin’s at $1.1 trillion

International

74% of improvement works completed in three stations of Dubai Metro Red Line

[X] Close