Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Monday that only people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform Umrah pilgrimage during the holy month of Ramazan.

The Haj and Umrah ministry said in a statement that permits will be effective from Ramadan 1 for immunized persons as shown in the Tawakkalna application, including those who have spent 14 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine, or those who have recovered from coronavirus.

According to the Saudi ministry, the procedure for getting permits for Umrah as well as for prayers and visits to the Two Holy Mosques must be completed through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications by reserving the available time slot.

#BREAKING: #SaudiArabia‘s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will grant Umrah and visit permits to the Two Holy Mosques to vaccinated people only starting from Ramadan pic.twitter.com/JXDH2xx4wl — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) April 5, 2021

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced pilgrims intending to perform Umrah during Ramazan this year will not need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Until now, there are no requirements for pilgrims to obtain a coronavirus vaccine to perform Umrah during Ramazan. The permitted ages are between 18 and 70,” the Hajj and Umrah Ministry had said on Twitter.

