Saudi Arabia starts registering people for COVID-19 vaccination

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has begun registering citizens and foreign residents for vaccination against COVID-19, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities in Saudi Arabia had registered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for import and use in the country, state news agency SPA had said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Agency registered the vaccine. Procedures necessary for its import and use will begin, the statement read.

The United States, Canada and a handful of other countries have approved the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, with a mass inoculation programme underway in Britain and one getting going in the United States.

Just yesterday, Singapore’s PM also announced that the city state has approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s novel coronavirus vaccine and expects to receive shots by year-end.

Related

‘Go for it,’ says grandmother who got world’s first Pfizer COVID vaccine in Britain

Comments

comments