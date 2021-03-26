Saudi Arabia makes Covid vaccination mandatory for domestic workers

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for domestic workers including housemaids, drivers and others who are affiliated with recruitment firms.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said coronavirus vaccinations will be mandatory for domestic workers in order to protect public health besides curbing the spread of the virus.

The Saudi Arabian authorities issued directives to recruitment offices and companies that hire housemaids, drivers and other domestic services, Arab News reported.

It stated that those who are not vaccinated before the deadline must provide a weekly negative PCR test result at the expense of the employer. The decision was taken to prevent possible outbreaks from activities that are difficult to achieve due to social distancing.

Prior to ordering vaccination of domestic workers, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing declared vaccinations mandatory for all barbershop, salon, restaurant, cafe and food outlet workers in Saudi Arabia starting in mid-May.

The Ministry of Health reiterated on Thursday that the vaccines used in the Kingdom are safe and are an effective way to prevent the virus and its complications.

“The vaccines are subject to high requirements from the competent authorities, adopt the highest standards of safety and security, and achieve high effectiveness,” the ministry said.

In Saudi Arabia, 3.7 million people including Saudis and expatriates have been inoculated so far, according to Arab News.

Meanwhile, the 38 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Tabuk continue to receive individuals registered for the vaccine. The priority is for the elderly, along with people with chronic diseases, obesity and immunodeficiency, Tabuk Health Affairs explained.

