Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine – SPA

CAIRO: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health, state news agency SPA reported.

Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, thanked the crown prince for “his keenness and continuous follow-up to provide vaccines to citizens and residents.”

“What we are seeing today regarding the gains that have been achieved by the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic are an extension of one of the most important policies within Vision 2030 that prevention is better than cure,” Al-Rabiah said.

#WATCH: #SaudiArabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives his first dose of a #COVID19 vaccine on Friday. Read more here: https://t.co/wWANuP3Ks5 pic.twitter.com/AteUMxa9ul — Arab News (@arabnews) December 25, 2020

Over 500,000 people have already registered to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia since its launch last Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

