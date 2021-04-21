Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Beware! You can face jail, SR500,000 fine for filming people in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has slapped fine on recording Ramadan fights in Saudi Arabia and posting them as funny pranks.

As per details, taking photos or shooting videos of others is an invasion of their privacy, or defamation, and can lead to a SR500,000 fine, in addition to a one-year jail term, a legal advisor warned.

Badr Bin Saeed Al Maliki warned that some people used to shoot videos of others fighting especially during Ramadan and post these clips as funny pranks, which is a defamation offense, punishable by a year in prison and a SR500,000 or either penalty.

Maliki also warned residents not to take photos and videos of other people without first requesting their permission, as doing so is a crime.

According to Saudi Cybercrime Law, people who breach the privacy of others or defame them by capturing videos on camera and posting the footage online can face a hefty fine of SR500,000, or one year in jail or both.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

Must Read

COVID: Saudi rumour-mongers to now pay 1m Riyals in fine

Must Read

British PM Johnson launches search for COVID-19 antiviral treatments

International

Kuwait extends nationwide curfew to curb spread of Covid-19

[X] Close