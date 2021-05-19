ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will announce Hajj policy 2021 for foreigners on May 27 (Shawwal 15) and Pakistani pilgrims would be vaccinated on priority if COVID vaccination is set as a precondition for the pilgrimage, ARY NEWS reported quoting officials in Pakistan.

“The Pakistani pilgrims will be vaccinated on a priority basis after approval from the authorities if doses of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer are approved by the Saudi authorities” the officials having knowledge of the entire matter said while rebuffing any reports regarding vaccination of Hajj pilgrims.

So far Saudi Arabia has approved four vaccines to enter the Kingdom and if Astra Zeneca and Pfizer are approved as COVID vaccines to be administered ahead of the Hajj, then Pakistani pilgrims would be able to perform the ritual this year, they said.

The officials further said that Pakistan has hundreds of thousands of doses of Astra Zeneca and more doses of Oxford’s vaccine and Pfizer would be received by the country next month. “No Pakistani will be left behind from performing Hajj owing to the absence of a vaccine,” they assured.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia on May 09 announced that the Kingdom intends to hold the Hajj ritual for this year (1442 AH) under strict preventive protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry said in a statement that the Hajj pilgrimage will go ahead this year with all the health, security, and regulatory standards and regulations in place in order to preserve the health and well-being of the pilgrims.

“Health institutions in Saudi Arabia will continue to assess the situation and take all the measures to preserve the health of all mankind,” according to a statement issued by the ministry.

