Saudi Arabia imposes ban on entry of Iqama holders

RIYADH: As part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday imposed a ban on the entry of iqama holders into the kingdom for an unidentified period, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, the General Directorate of Passport (Jawazat) said that re-entry of iqama holders into the kingdom not possible until the elimination of COVID-19.

If the beneficiary is out of the kingdom, the resumption of the exit and return visa extension mechanism will be announced after the end of the pandemic.

Earlier, Saudi authorities had said that validity of visa will be extended for those Iqama holders who could not return to the kingdom due to the pandemic.

On March 9, Saudi Arabia had temporarily suspended land and sea travel to and from Oman, France, Germany, Turkey and Spain for citizens and residents to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Quoting a source in the Interior Ministry, SPA had said people coming from these countries – or who had visited any of them within 14 days prior to travel to Saudi Arabia – will not be allowed to enter.

