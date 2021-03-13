Saudi Arabia unveils plan to resume international flights

The Saudi Arabia has unveiled its plan to resume international flights besides opening of airports across the Kingdom on May 17.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) informed all airlines operating from the Saudi airports in a circular which stated about the change of the date mentioned in an earlier circular for allowing Saudi citizens to travel abroad.

It also stated the complete lifting of the suspension of international flights, and the opening of all airports. The move will be effective from 1:00 a.m. on May 17 (Shawwal 5, 1442), according to Gulf News.

Earlier on January 12, a circular issued by the Saudi Arabian aviation authority notified the airlines about the previously scheduled date for the resumption of service, which was March 31.

However, the aviation authority stressed the need to adhere to the preventive protocols and precautionary measures as well as instructions issued by the concerned higher committee in this regard to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in the Kingdom.

It also noted that the implementation of the decision to allow travel and return would not be applicable to countries that the committee decides to suspend travel or return due to the spread of the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia had postponed January 29 this year the reopening of its sea, land, and airports and extended the travel ban for its citizens to May 17 instead of March 31.

An official source at the interior ministry said the decision was taken based on the health ministry’s statement that the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers were late in delivering contracted batches on schedule.

