COVID-19: Saudi Arabia issues SOPs ahead of Umrah

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus cases in the 2020 Umrah season, which is due to start from October 4, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah ministry, the pilgrims have to seek permission letter prior to performing Umrah from the authorities. The pilgrims are bound to get themselves register via a special application called ‘Amrana’. The bookings will start on September 27 (tomorrow).

Furthermore, the pilgrims have been given time of three hours to perform their Umrah rituals.

As many as 6,000 pilgrims will perform Umrah rituals on daily basis in the first phase which is starting from October 4. The pilgrims would be transported in special buses to Masjid-e-Haram.

The pilgrims hailing from Pakistan and other countries will be allowed to perform the religious ritual from 15 Raibul Awal.

The pilgrims have been directed to strictly follow the protocols designed to counter coronavirus spread.

Earlier this week, the Saudi Arabian government had announced to gradually resume the Umrah pilgrimage from October 4.

The ministry had said the decision was made after assessing the coronavirus situation and in response to the desire of Muslims around the world to perform the ritual.

