Saudi Arabia announces to provide 100,000 jobs to locals

RIYADH: As part of its strategy to develop human capital, Saudi Arabia has announced to provide 100,000 jobs to local people in the tourism sector by the end of this year (2021).

According to the details, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism launched a campaign titled “Your Future Tourism”, aimed at creating 100,000 jobs for local residents in the tourism sector by the year-end.

Saudi Arabia set a target of generating one million jobs by the end of 2030. The ministry asked the interested candidates to apply through the portal.

The Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), and a number of partners in the private sector, have prepared the programmes to achieve the goals of developing human capital in the tourism sector, Gulf News reported.

It aims to develop the capabilities of national cadres through various training and qualification programmes, and providing them with the skills that support them in obtaining the appropriate jobs.

Targeted jobs

The campaign comprises a number of incentives, including an increase in the wage subsidy rate for two years, which will stimulate the private sector with more youthful energies, cover all the needs of the tourism sector and localize the targeted jobs.

