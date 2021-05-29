Saudi Arabia lifts ban on entry of travelers from 11 countries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia lifted on Saturday a ban on travelers arriving from 11 countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK).

The other countries include Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, France, and Japan, SPA reported, quoting a Ministry of Interior sources.

Travelers arriving from these countries are still required to undergo quarantine procedures upon their arrival in the Saudi Arabia, SPA added.

The decision to lift the travel ban was made on the basis of information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), which showed they are able to effectively control the spread of the virus.

In February, Saudi Arabia authorities had banned the entry of travelers from these countries except Saudi nationals, diplomats, health professionals and their families.

Later on May 17, the Kingdom lifted its ban on citizens traveling abroad and opened its land, sea and air borders.

