RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched 13 new electronic services on the Absher platform including vehicle sales, visa for special residence owners, new family registry and others.

The new services launched by the Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz included four for the General Traffic Department including the vehicle sales service, the seized vehicle service, a search for foreign vehicle violations and a service that allows users to object to violations, according to Arab News.

The new services related to the General Directorate of Passports included the services of the foreign investor, visa services for special residence owners, a service for inquiring about the border number, and a service for extending exit and re-entry visas for those who are abroad.

The services related to the Civil Status agency include the birth registration service, a developed Taqdeer (assessment) service, a service allowing amendment of the professions of civilians, a service allowing new family registry issue for mothers and a family registry issuing service for marriages.

Earlier on December 16 last year, the Saudi interior minister had inaugurated 13 electronic services on the Absher platform at his office.

The services were for a number of Ministry of Interior sectors — the General Security represented by the General Traffic Department, the General Directorate of Passports and the Ministry of Interior agency for Civil Status.

The prince had also inaugurated the Absher application for work in its first edition, and the service of registering violations of public decency code, electronically provided by the General Security.

More than 14 million people have been issued digital IDs by Absher and all of them are now able to access the platform on the Internet, as well as other government platforms associated with the National Information Center.

Comments

comments