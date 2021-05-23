Saudi Arabia yet to issue official details on pilgrims for Hajj 2021, clarifies Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday clarified that the Government of Saudi Arabia had not taken a decision regarding the number of pilgrims being allowed to perform Hajj this year, ARY News reported.

“The Saudi health ministry has made recommendations about the number of Hajj pilgrims and Covid-19 SOPs, but a final decision has yet to taken,” the minister said in a video statement after speaking with Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister.

سعودی وزیر حج و عمرہ کا @NoorulhaqPir سے ٹیلیفونک رابطہ، سعودی حکومت نے ابھی تک #Hajj2021 پر حتمی پالیسی جاری نہیں کی۔ عازمین کی تعداد اور SOPs پر پاکستان کو اعتماد میں لینگے۔ حج سے متعلق میڈیا پر آنے والی خبریں سعودی وزارت صحت کی سفارشات ہیں: پیر نورالحق قادری pic.twitter.com/4GXCxNMFV0 — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) May 23, 2021

Noorul Haq Qadri further clarified that the Saudi government will take Pakistan into confidence regarding the number of pilgrims, Covid SOPs and vaccination.

Earlier today, the minister had said that that the Saudi government has allowed 60,000 people across the globe to perform Hajj this year under strict Covid SOPs.

In a statement, he had said the intending pilgrims will include 15,000 locals and 45,000 from other parts of the world.

The minister also hoped that Pakistan will also get a quota in the 45,000 international pilgrims for Hajj 2021.

He further said that an authentic corona vaccine certificate and PCR negative test will be mandatory for pilgrims to perform Hajj this year.

On vaccination matter, the minister said Pakistan has requested the Government of Saudi Arabia to approve Chinese manufactured anti-Covid vaccine as well to facilitate Pakistani intending pilgrims.

