Saudi Arabia lauds Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime security of region

Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Royal Saudi Arabia Naval Force on Tuesday headed by its deputy commander visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the Naval spokesperson, the visiting delegation held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters and discussed matters of bilateral interests.

On the occasion, the Naval Chief apprised the Saudi delegation about Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime security of the region.

The Deputy Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Force appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts towards regional peace and security.

Back in the month of December, last year, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki had met Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

The Saudi envoy had called on Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and discussed to further the cooperation on naval defense.

The two dignitaries also deliberated on maritime security among other matters of mutual interest.

The naval chief had apprised the Saudi ambassador on regional maritime security patrols in the Arabian Sea, while the Saudi envoy appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in maintaining the regional stability.

