Saudi Arabia releases 49 more Pakistani prisoners

KARACHI: The Saudi Arabia government has released 49 more Pakistani prisoners who were languishing in jails in the Kingdom for different crimes.

This was announced by Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia Lt Gen (retd) Bilal Akbar here on Wednesday.

Thanking Pakistani donors, Akbar said four more cases of “Haq e Khas” had been resolved, referring to money paid in compensation on behalf of the prisoners.

4 more cases of ‘Haq e Khas’ resolved and released. Thanks to Pakistani donors. 49 total released since beginning of Ramadan. 53 still unresolved ! — bilal akbar (@bilalakbar73) June 8, 2021

“49 total released since the beginning of Ramadan. 53 still unresolved,” he said in a tweet.

During Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on the transfer of convicted prisoners.

Last month, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed shared details regarding the transfer of Pakistani inmates languishing in Saudi jails to the country.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that 1100 prisoners will be shifted to Pakistani jails from Saudi Arabia. He said that 30 others will not be brought back as 22 of them are blamed for their involvement in drug-related cases and eight others under murder charges.

The interior minister said that after an agreement with Saudi Arabia, Pakistanis jailed in the Kingdom over petty crime could be transferred to the country.

