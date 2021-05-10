Ramazan will last 30 days in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Fitr on Thursday

A member of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars and an advisor to the royal court has said that Ramazan will last 30 days and Eidul Fitr will be observed on Thursday.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Al Manea said the holy month of Ramazan started on April 13 (Tuesday) will last 30 days until Wednesday, May 12 as the moon sighting is unlikely on Tuesday.

The local media reports quoted Sheikh Al Manea, “Ramadan 1442 H has started on Tuesday, April 13, and it will last 30 days (until Wednesday, May 12), because the birth of [the moon of] Shawwal is on Tuesday at 9.59pm, and the sun on Tuesday sets at 6.51pm, while the moon sets, 13 minutes earlier, at 6.38pm.”

“So Wednesday completes Ramadan 30 days, and Thursday, May 13, will be the first day of Shawwal, which is Eid Al Fitr,” Al Manea said.

However, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Tuesday evening, Ramadan 29, 1442 H, which corresponds to May 11, according to Gulf News.

If the moon is seen, the committee will announce the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr. Eidul Fitr marks the end of Ramazan month.

It is marked by Zakat Al Fitr, which every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of their needs must pay to the poor, before a special prayer is offered on the morning of the first of Shawwal.

