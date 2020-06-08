Saudi Arabia resumes int’l flight operations from Riyadh airport to repatriate its nationals

RIYADH: The Riyadh Airports Company has made it clear that the international flights resuming from King Khalid International Airport from May 8 (today) are meant for two reasons only.

In a tweet, the company said that flights will only repatriate Saudi nationals to the Kingdom and Saudi nationals returning to their origin country.

Riyadh Airports Company Statement.. pic.twitter.com/1J9RTnDUt9 — مطارات الرياض (@riyadhairports) June 7, 2020

It was also stated that date for resumption of regular international flights from the Kingdom will be announced only after the concerned entities reach to an agreement.

The terminal 2 of the Riyadh airport would remain functional for the flight operations as empty planes would be allowed to land at the terminal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia had announced on May 28 to resume domestic flight operations from May 31 after making the announcement of easing COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced that the domestic flights will be resumed in phases for all ‘domestic destinations’ within two weeks, reported the state news agency Saudi Gazette.

