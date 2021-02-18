Parts of Saudi Arabia receive unusual snowstorm; weather warning issued

Parts of Saudi Arabia have received an unusual blizzard and snowstorm as authorities issued weather warnings for many areas in the Kingdom.

The winter season which is called Kashta in Saudi Arabia brought snowstorms with people stepping out of their homes to catch a glimpse of the strange fascinating weather.



Some even captured camels chilling amid heavy snowfall. The Tabuk region is popular for its snowfall, the granite terrain of the mountain region make it a perfect tourist destination during winter.

According to local media reports, residents and tourists flocked to the mountainous region to enjoy this annual winter phenomenon.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have already issued weather warnings on Wednesday for several regions across the Kingdom for this weekend.

The advisory noted that thunderstorms, cold showers and brisk winds were expected in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Tabuk, Hail, the Northern Borders Province, Asir, Al Baha, Jazan, Najran and Jawf.

Civil defense authorities also called on citizens to be wary of the severe conditions and stay away from places that could flood besides also remaining updated on the any development through media and social media outlets.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, astonishing images of snowfall in one of the hottest Sahara desert amazed netizens after they went viral after being shared on Instagram.

The unexpected scenes were captured on film by photographer Karim Bouchetata, whose mesmerizing shots show snow settling on the dry sand dunes of the desert.

Some parts of Saudi Arabia also received light snowfalls with locals expressing joy and excitement over the rare phenomenon.

Comments

comments