RIYADH: Saudi Arabia suspended on Friday all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days starting Saturday, the interior ministry of KSA confirmed, ARY News reported.

The move comes as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of coronavirus which has spread panic in global markets and put several countries on virtual lockdowns.

Saudi Arabia has so far confirmed 274 infections and no deaths, while globally the pandemic has killed nearly 10,000 and infected over 240,000.

Earlier on March 18, From empty hotels to shuttered beauty salons, oil-dependent Saudi Arabia is bracing for a coronavirus-led economic slump on top of possible austerity measures as crude prices go into free fall.

Huge losses are expected after the Arab world’s biggest economy shut down cinemas, malls and restaurants, halted flights, suspended the year-round Umrah pilgrimage and locked down eastern Qatif region — home to around 500,000 — in a bid to contain the deadly virus.

