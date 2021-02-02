Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries from Feb 3

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) suspended earlier on Tuesday an entry to the country from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners, and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The temporary ban, effective from February 3, includes people arriving from Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, India, and Pakistan.

It may be noted that the flight operation, before the impending travel ban which is due tomorrow 8pm, will continue as per schedule.

READ ALSO: Kuwait scraps 182,393 visas as Covid-led travel ban forced people to stay away

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights from Sialkot to Dammam, from Multan to Medina, and Islamabad to Riyadh will operate as charted, PIA authorities have confirmed.

It may also be noted that two of PIA flights, Karachi to Jeddah and Lahore to Medina, are en route to the Kingdome as this development has come to the fore.

PIA also noted that it will continue its operations to bring back Pakistanis willing to travel back to the country while underlining that the bookings made by clients to travel to KSA have been thus postponed until next available flights as soon as the ban has been lifted.

