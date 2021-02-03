Saudi Arabia imposes temporary ban on entry from 21 countries

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has imposed a temporary ban on entry of passengers from 21 countries including Pakistan, however, Saudi citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families were exempted from the travel restrictions, ARY News reported.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a written order to the airlines operating in Saudi Arabia which notified the temporary suspension of entry from 21 countries.

The countries include Pakistan, Argentina, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, United States of America (USA), Indonesia, Iceland, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom (UK), Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India and Japan.

The temporary ban will come into effect from February 3, 9:00 pm local time.

It stated that the travel restrictions will also be applied to those passengers who have passed through the aforementioned countries during 14 days preceding the request to enter Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families have been exempted from the travel restrictions, however, those travelled from the aforementioned countries will be quarantined in their homes for a period of 14 days in Saudi Arabia.

It further stated that preventive health procedures against the spread of COVID-19 are applied with regards to providing a negative PCR test report before travelling to Saudi Arabia.

