RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan is proud of its special strategic and brotherly relationship with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was talking to Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Ahmed Al Jubeir and UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who called on him in Rawalpindi.

They assured of their full support to resolve the situation created by India’s unilateral steps in occupied Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

As per the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest including growing bilateral ties and security situation in the region were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.

Both the foreign leaders had arrived in Islamabad a day earlier, where they had a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stand by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting with the Saudi and UAE counterparts, Qureshi had said that Saudi Arabia and UAE stand by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.“We hope that they [the two countries] won’t disappoint us.”

