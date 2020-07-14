Saudi Arabia moves up 9 notches in UN e-government index

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has advanced nine notches up in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) in 2020.

The Kingdom has improved its digital infrastructure index ranking, jumping 40 notches to the 27th globally.

The Kingdom’s remarkable achievement was attributed to the unlimited support of the leadership to the communications and information technology sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Sawaha as saying.

Al-Sawaha said the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure witnessed qualitative leap by jumping to 8th position among the G-20 countries. On the human capital index, the Kingdom jumped 15 notches to 35th globally and 10th among the G20 countries, while Riyadh ranked 10th in the world in terms of sub-technology index and the 31st globally in intercity competitiveness.

Al-Sawaha said this achievement is a result of the outcome of the National Transformation Program (NTP) and reflects the progress achieved by the Kingdom in its transformational journey in building a coherent present for an innovative future.

“The leaps achieved by the Kingdom in the index came as a result of the concerted efforts of many government agencies and adoption of modern digital methods by launching many initiatives and products. All these have accelerated government’s digital transformation, in a way realizing the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he added.

The EGDI is a composite measure of three important dimensions of e-government, namely: provision of online services, telecommunication connectivity and human capacity.

