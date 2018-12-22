Web Analytics
Saudi Arabian Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz passes away

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, 87, has passed away on Saturday.

Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz was a brother of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and father of Prince Al Waleed bin Talal.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz on Twitter. He said that family members are accepting condolences from Sunday until Tuesday after sunset prayers until evening prayers.

Talal, formerly also called The Red Prince, was a senior member of the Saudi royal family, being the twentieth son of King Abdulaziz. He was born on August 15, 1931.

Prince Talal was made minister of communications in 1952 and he was appointed as the minister of finance and national economy in 1960.

