Saudi crown prince to be awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be awarded the country’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on Monday (today).

The award would be conferred upon the Saudi crown prince at a ceremony at the President House.

Mohammed bin Salman will also meet President Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Monday.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for investment worth 20 billion dollar in different fields of cooperation.

Seven MoUs of around over $20 billion of Saudi Arabian investment were signed between both the brotherly countries in diverse fields at a ceremony soon after arrival of Mohammad bin Salman in Islamabad.

Addressing the banquet ceremony in the honor of the crown prince and his delegation at Prime Minister House in Islamabad, Mohammad bin Salman said it was the first phase of investment worth 20 billion dollars in Pakistan and there would be more investments in the future.

The prince said that the investment would prove fruitful for both the countries.

On Sunday evening upon his arrival, the Saudi crown prince was presented a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent drawn from three services of Pakistan’s armed forces at an official welcome ceremony held here at the Prime Minister House.

The Saudi crown prince, who arrived here on a two-day visit, was driven by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the Nur Khan Airbase to the PM House, where he reviewed the guard of honour. The national anthems of the two countries were also played.

