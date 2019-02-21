Saudi crown prince, foreign minister dismiss Indian allegations on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Staying true to his friendship with Pakistan, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman refrained from passing any comment against Pakistan much to the dismay of Indian media, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman neither spoke on Pulwama attack nor cited a single word in the joint declaration released on the conclusion of his trip to India.

Meanwhile, in an interview to an Indian television, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir while commenting on the aftermath of Pulwama attack had said, ‘India and Saudi Arabia have shared concerns on terrorism, we will work together to deescalate tension but how can we condemn Pakistan when we do not have the evidence before us yet.”

The foreign minister said that he was not sure that who was behind the attack.

On the other hand Indian media lashed out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his failure to get Saudi crown prince spoke against Pakistan.

The media hit Modi hard over breaking with government protocol to personally welcome and also hug Saudi Arab’s crown prince upon his arrival to New Delhi.

Several quarters in Indian government, state institutions, media and public wanted the Saudi dignitaries to condemn Pakistan but the visiting royals refused to hold Pakistan responsible for the Pulwama attack.

