Saudi crown prince to reach Islamabad on Feb 17

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman will arrive in Pakistan on Feb 17, according to the Foreign Office.

In a statement, it said the Saudi crown prince will now be visiting Islamabad from Feb 17 to 18. However, the visit programme remains unchanged.

Earlier, the Saudi crown prince was scheduled to reach Islamabad on a two-day visit on Saturday evening (Feb 16).

The preparations to receive the visiting dignitary to Pakistan are all set and the government has decided to accord an ‘unmatched’ welcome to him with JF-17 Thunder jets as the Saudi delegation enters Pakistan’s airspace.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s Sherdil Squadron, comprising the cutting-edge JF-17 Thunder aircrafts will give an airborne salute to the dignitaries and escort them to the airport.

According to the protocol planned for the delegation, four planes will bring Mohammad bin Salman and his delegation to Islamabad for his first state-level visit to Pakistan.

As soon as the Saudi delegation touches down in Islamabad, PM Imran will receive them at the airport. A 21-gun salute and a guard of honour will be presented to the crown prince when he arrives at the Prime Minister House.

Sources informed that vehicles for crown prince’s use will be brought from Saudi Arabia while the government has already booked 300 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicles for the visiting delegation.

