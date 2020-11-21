Saudi Arabia plans to launch special economic zones in 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday the Gulf state plans to launch special economic zones in 2021.

Speaking to a G20 panel, Falih also said the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil was more popular today than ever and that the country was emerging from the coronavirus pandemic with a resilient economy and private sector.

The Leaders’ Summit is the last meeting under the Saudi G20 Presidency. The Summit will be chaired by The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and attended by Head of State of G20 members and guest countries, and Heads of International Organizations.

The Summit is one of the most powerful meetings for decision making in the world.

This year’s summit carries more significance as the world is looking to the G20’s efforts in protecting lives and livelihoods and helping with the recovery after the pandemic. The G20 leaders will also address issues to pave the way to a more inclusive, more sustainable, and more resilient economic recovery and laying the foundations for a better future.

The aims of the Saudi G20 Presidency focus on Empowering People, Safeguarding the Planet and Shaping New Frontiers.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will focus on overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, tackling economic and socio-economic challenges caused by the pandemic, and finding ways to restore growth and build a better future with inclusiveness, resilience, and sustainability at its heart.

