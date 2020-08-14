Saudi envoy meets Punjab chief minister, Speaker PA

LAHORE: The Saudi Arabian ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malki has held separate meetings with the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Saudi envoy Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malki congratulated Punjab CM Usman Buzdar on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan and expressed well wishes for the Pakistani nation. The chief minister wished Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz good health.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters related to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation between both countries.

Buzdar said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have religious, historic and deep-rooted ties and Riyadh played an important role in the development of Pakistan. Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in a difficult time and Islamabad gave importance to its ties with Riyadh.

The chief minister said that the efforts of the government bear fruit to curb the spread of coronavirus. He said that the government laid the foundation stone of Ravi River Front Urban Development Project which will be a game-changer. The authorities are planning to establish a new city in Lahore, he added.

Buzdar said that investors could avail the opportunities of safe investments and the government will provide maximum facilities to Saudi Arabia. Moreover, special economic zones are being established in Punjab and development work on Bhawalpur’s SEZ will be commenced soon, he added.

“The present government has created eases in doing business and its business-friendly policies benefit the national economy. We will provide all facilities to Saudi investors under one-window operation.”

The Saudi envoy praised the Punjab government for taking effective steps for socio-economic development and expressed interest into investment in Ravi River Front Urban Development Project.

In a separate meeting, the Saudi ambassador met the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat. The meeting was also attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi and others.

They exchanged views on the matters related to mutual interests and bilateral ties between both countries.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that both countries are enjoying brotherly ties and no power could affect the brotherhood between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi told Saudi envoy that the bilateral ties have been further enhanced between both countries. He apprised the foreign ambassador the government has successfully curbed the spread of coronavirus, however, people have been asked to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the month of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malki congratulated them on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan and vowed that the Saudi government will always stand besides Pakistan. He added that Umrah pilgrims will be allowed to visit Saudi Arabia soon under SOPs against COVID-19.

