RIYADH: A Saudi man has facilitated the wedding ceremonies of his private Pakistani driver with a Filipino woman after making all arrangements for their wedding at his own expense, the local media reported.

Treating him as a family member, young Saudi Mazyad Al Heshal made all the preparations for the marriage of his driver, Asaad Mohammed.

When Asaad informed his employer Al Heshal about his desire to marry a young Filipino woman, who had reverted to Islam a year ago, Al Heshal did not hesitate to do everything to facilitate their marriage.

LEGAL PROCEDURE

The first thing Al Heshal did was contact the Filipino woman’s sponsor and obtained his consent. Then, his efforts focused on completing the formal legal procedures.