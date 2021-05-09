Saudi FM acknowledges PM Imran’s vision for regional peace

RIYADH: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has said that the KSA acknowledges the vision of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for regional peace and prosperity.

In an interview with Pakistan Television, he said that his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very important in the history of mutual relations between the two countries.

He said that historical relations of seven decades between both countries are very important.

Faisal bin Farhan said that a large number of Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia and playing a vital role in its development. He said that Pakistani manpower is being provided best facilities in accordance with Saudi laws.

He said that more job opportunities are being made available for Pakistan manpower in the kingdom and his country will welcome more talented labor from Pakistan.

Read more: PM Imran, Saudi crown prince agree to enhance bilateral economic ties

The Saudi foreign minister said investors can get benefits of investment opportunities available in both countries.

To a question, he said that peace in Afghanistan is not only important for a peaceful Pakistan and the region as well.

The KSA Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also welcomed the reduction in tensions between Pakistan and India and said that his country will continue play to its role for improved relations between the two neighbors.

Comments

comments