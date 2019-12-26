Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Saudi foreign minister calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House on Thursday, reported ARY News.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, and regional situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed were in attendance at the meeting.

Earlier today, the Saudi minister held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Qureshi and discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest and regional situation.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep brotherly relations and the two countries are committed to further expanding their relations in diverse fields.

He thanked the Saudi Foreign Minister and the Saudi leadership for backing Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue their bilateral consultations on important regional matters, includingthe Kashmir dispute.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

2019: The Year of Protests

Pakistan

Govt expels unmerited people from BISP database: Sania Nishtar

Must Read

Shehbaz family goes to court to unfreeze properties

Pakistan

Irrigation deptt launches anti-encroachment drive at Rohri’s Umar Kass Wah


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close