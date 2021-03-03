Saudi health ministry announces free Covid vaccines at pharmacies

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has approved on Wednesday Al-Dawaa Pharmacy as its first community pharmacy to make available coronavirus vaccination service through its branches across the Kingdom.

According to a local media outlet, a partnership agreement was signed between Al-Dawaa Pharmacies and the Ministry of Health to provide coronavirus vaccines through all its branches.

The date when citizens and expatriates can take the vaccine jabs from the pharmacy will be announced soon, according to a statement from the pharmacy.

The statement added this partnership comes within the strategic plan approved by the Kingdom to gain full control of the pandemic.

Under this plan, the Kingdom is keen to provide and facilitate all means to offer the best services and ensure the safety of its people.

The cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Al-Dawaa pharmacies is focused on people’s health both citizens and expatriates.

It is also seen as a step to highlight the importance of private sector’s role in general, and the role of Al-Dawaa pharmacies, in particular, to contribute to providing all that is in the best interests and health of the public, the statement added.

Meanwhile, some news reports quoted Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah as saying that coronavirus vaccines will be provided at all pharmacies across the Kingdom free of charge.

This is part of the KSA efforts to expand the ongoing national vaccination campaign to all regions of the Kingdom. The minister also announced that the coronavirus vaccine would be a pre-requisite for applicants wishing to perform the annual pilgrimage of Hajj.

The minister cautioned a vaccination committee must be formed for the Hajj and Umrah season.

