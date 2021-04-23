JEDDAH: Saudi police have arrested 10 persons infected with COVID-19 for violating the isolation rules, a security official said, as the kingdom stepped up efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

The 10 Covid infected men were arrested in the governorates of Jeddah and Al Taif for infringing quarantine instructions after they had tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for police in the Mecca region added.

“Their behavior is considered a violation of the precautionary and preventive measures taken to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. Disciplinary procedures have been taken against them and they have been referred to public prosecution,” he said.

Double punishment