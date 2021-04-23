Saudi police arrests 10 Covid patients arrested for flouting quarantine rules
JEDDAH: Saudi police have arrested 10 persons infected with COVID-19 for violating the isolation rules, a security official said, as the kingdom stepped up efforts to curb the spread of the disease.
The 10 Covid infected men were arrested in the governorates of Jeddah and Al Taif for infringing quarantine instructions after they had tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for police in the Mecca region added.
“Their behavior is considered a violation of the precautionary and preventive measures taken to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. Disciplinary procedures have been taken against them and they have been referred to public prosecution,” he said.
Double punishment
According to Saudi law, violations of quarantine rules are punishable by a maximum fine of SR200,000 or jailing of up to two years or both penalties. Repeat offenders face a double punishment.
Saudi Arabia so far has confirmed a tally of 409,093 coronavirus cases and 6,869 related fatalities.
Separately from India, India reported 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday, over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere, as its second wave and similar surges elsewhere in the world raised new fears about the virus.
Hospitals across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, have issued notices to say they have only a few hours of medical oxygen required to keep COVID-19 patients alive.
More than two-thirds of hospitals had no vacant beds, according to the Delhi government’s online data base and doctors advised patients to stay at home.