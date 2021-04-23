Saudi Arabia so far has confirmed a tally of 409,093 coronavirus cases and 6,869 related fatalities.

Separately from India, India reported 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday, over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere, as its second wave and similar surges elsewhere in the world raised new fears about the virus.

Hospitals across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, have issued notices to say they have only a few hours of medical oxygen required to keep COVID-19 patients alive.

More than two-thirds of hospitals had no vacant beds, according to the Delhi government’s online data base and doctors advised patients to stay at home.