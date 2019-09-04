Saudi, UAE foreign ministers arrive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan arrived in Islamabad today (Wednesday) on a daylong official visit.

They were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Noor Khan Airbase.

Later, they were driven to the Foreign Office where they will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with Pakistani officials.

They will hold talks with the Pakistani civil and military leadership on the regional situation, including the Kashmir crisis.

The visiting dignitaries are also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lately called Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Crown Prince of the UAE Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed to apprise them of the crisis in India occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments