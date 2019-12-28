Saudization: KSA bans foreigners from hospitality jobs

RIYADH: The process of Saudization has been enforced in hotel and furnished apartments in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), according to which only Saudi nationals will be appointed at the posts of specialists, and other slew of hospitality jobs in the Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Arabian Labour and Social Development Ministry the process of Saudization has begun from Friday, December 27 for the slew of hospitality jobs in hotels and furnished apartments.

The ministry aims to bring 100 per cent Saudization in the aforesaid sectors in the first phase.

The move was okayed by KSA’s minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, said SPA, a Saudi news agency.

According to the Saudization process, positions at resorts, hotels rated three stars or higher, and hotel apartments rated four stars or higher, must be filled by Saudis range from front-desk jobs to management. Among the exceptions are drivers, doormen and porters, the ministry said in the statement. Other jobs that will be restricted to nationals include restaurant host and health club supervisor.

As KSA tries to develop its fledgling tourism industry, it’s also tackling citizen unemployment, which hit a high of nearly 13% last year. Hospitality is the latest sector to face stricter Saudization policies, which call for replacing the foreigners who dominate many parts of the private sector — particularly blue collar and service jobs.

Officials say such policies are necessary to create jobs for Saudis in a country that’s relied heavily on cheaper foreign labor. However, some businesses complain that Saudization increases the cost of hiring and lowers productivity.

