Govt removes SBCA director general Zafar Ahsan on SC order

KARACHI: Zafar Ahsan was relieved of the additional charge of the Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on the Supreme Court order on Thursday, reported ARY News.

Zafar Ahsan has been asked to report to the local government and town planning department.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, earlier today ordered the removal of DG SBCA Zafar Ahsan and directed the Sindh chief minister to appoint an honest officer to the post.

Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah were other two members of the bench that heard a case pertaining to encroachment in the port city at the top court’s Karachi registry.

The court during the hearing declared transfer of the land adjacent to Alladin Park as unlawful.

“How could the land be leased without auction,” the CJP asked. “If a piece of land could be given in other countries in this manner,” the chief justice said.

The court cancelled the lease of the plot adjacent to Alladin Park.

The bench also ordered Commissioner Karachi to demolish the structure built on the land immediately and the plot should be handed over to the concerned department.

The Chief Minister of Sindh should tell the court in writing why he is not allowing the local governments to become functional, the chief justice said while addressing the Chief Secretary Sindh.

“There is no truth in the Mayor Karachi’s claim that he is powerless,” Advocate General Sindh argued in the court.

“Tell the court what powers he is enjoying,” the chief justice asked.

