KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has formed a two-member committee to find black sheeps within the organization who are involved in illegal constructions and facilitating such wrongdoings, ARY News reported.

The SBCA galvanized into action in the wake of Supreme Court orders against several illegal constructions in the province.

The authority has released an order within the organisation stating that retired officials involved in the illegal activities would also be nabbed.

Action will be taken against officials involved in illegal construction in any part of the city, the order said.

It asked the officers of respective zones to initiate action in their remits to report to the SBCA headoffice in this regard.

All officers have been directed to file report of their actions in seven days.

The Supreme Court on October 27 had directed Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, to remove all encroachments from the city’s amenity plots and pavements with the help of law enforcement agencies, and granted a 15-day deadline to city authorities for compliance of its orders.

Similarly on Nov 24, Supreme Court had once again directed city authorities for an uninterrupted anti-encroachment operation in Karachi to transform it into a clean and greener city.

The court stressed for continuation of the drive against encroachments in Karachi including DHA and the cantonment areas.

