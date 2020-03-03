Sindh govt suspends top SBCA officials over corruption charges

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday suspended 20 corrupt officers including two directors of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) over corruption charges, ARY News reported.

As per details, two directors Jameel Memon and Adil Umat, five deputy directors and 15 assistant directors have been suspended over corruption charges, reads a notification.

Likewise, five-building inspection directors were also suspended. The action against corrupt officials was taken in the light Supreme Court orders.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate corruption charges against the suspended SBCA officials.

Special secretary Local Government, additional secretary Housing and Town Planning and Director-General SBCA have been included in the committee.

A committee has been asked to submit an inquiry report in six weeks.

Earlier in February, Zafar Ahsan was relieved of the additional charge of the Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on the Supreme Court order.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed ordered the removal of DG SBCA Zafar Ahsan and directed the Sindh chief minister to appoint an honest officer to the post.

Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah were other two members of the bench that heard a case pertaining to encroachment in the port city at the top court’s Karachi registry.

