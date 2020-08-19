SBCA, police raid Karachi Gymkhana against illegal construction; eight held

KARACHI: Police and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Wednesday carried out a raid at the Karachi Gymkhana, an elite club in the city, to halt illegal construction within its premises, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the SBCA authorities accompanied by the police raided the Karachi Gymkhana on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan over illegal construction within the premises.

They were initially not allowed to enter the gymkhana premises but later forced their way into it and found that the construction at the club was ongoing.

The police apprehended eight people from the premises including an electrician, labourers and security guards and booked them under a case pertaining to illegal construction.

It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalllwani has also directed the Karachi Gymkhana authorities earlier to halt illegal construction within its premises.

On August 06, the commissioner also chaired a meeting to review action against encroachments in different parts of the port city including areas adjacent to Kidney Centre and Royal Park.

The representatives of ABAD briefed the commissioner regarding the illegal buildings and constructions.

Shallwani issued directives to present a progress report regarding the actions for bulldozing all illegal constructions across the metropolis.

