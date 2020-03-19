KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported a drop of $110 million in its foreign exchange reserves during the week ending on March 13, ARY News reported.

According to the central bank, the SBP’s net reserves dropped by $110 million to $12.67 billion.

It said commercial banks’ holdings also recorded a decrease of $50 million and were calculated at $12.67 billion.

The country’s net reserves decreased by $160 million to $18.74 billion.

Read More: Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 286 points

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had reported an increase of $32 million in its foreign exchange reserves during the week ending on March 6.

According to the central bank, the net reserves held by the SPB climbed to $12.78 billion.

Whereas, commercial banks held $6.11 billion worth of exchange reserves until the 6th of this month.

The State Bank said the country’s net foreign reserves were calculated to be $18.90 billion.

Read More: Up to $200 billion needed to rescue airlines during coronavirus crisis

Comments

comments