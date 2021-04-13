SBP announces banking hours for Ramazan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Tuesday office timings for all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks during Ramazan.

According to a notification issued by the central bank, from Monday to Thursday office timings will be from 10:00am to 4:00 pm with a prayer break from 2pm to 2:15pm whereas on Fridays banks will remain open from 10:00am to 1:00pm without any break.

The SBP suggested that banks may observe the following business (banking) hours for public dealings:

Monday to Thursday from 10:00am to 1:30pm without any break

On Fridays banking hours for public dealings will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm without break.

On Monday, The State Bank said it will remain closed for public dealing on 1st of Ramazan, 1442 A.H. The first day of the holy month shall be observed as “Bank Holiday” for the purpose of deduction of Zakat, said the circular by the central bank.

“All banks / DFIs [Development Finance Institutions]/ MFBs [Micro Finance Banks] shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1442 A.H.”

Comments

comments