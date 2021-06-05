SBP to appoint mountaineer Shehroze as Youth Ambassador

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has decided to appoint Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest, as Youth Ambassador.

A ceremony in this regard will be held in Lahore on June 7, Radio Pakistan reported.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan said that the young mountaineer will also be given a cash prize on this occasion. He said that the whole nation is proud of talented youth like Shehroze.

SBP will continue to encourage promising youngsters and sportsmen, he added.

Last month, Shehroze Kashif pulled off the extraordinary feat of scaling the world’s tallest peak Mount Everest (8,849 meters) at the age of 19.

JUST IN: Shehroze Kashif, 19, just became the youngest Pakistani on the summit of Mt #Everest (8848.86 m). CONGRATULATIONS!🙏 Photo ©: Shehroze Kashif/Facebook. pic.twitter.com/nDcXs6Rk4n — Everest Today (@EverestToday) May 11, 2021

Hailing from Lahore, Kashif climbed Mount Everest as a part of Seven Summit Treks Everest Expedition 2021 on May 11.

