Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


SBP to appoint mountaineer Shehroze as Youth Ambassador

mountaineer shehroze kashif

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has decided to appoint Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest, as Youth Ambassador.

A ceremony in this regard will be held in Lahore on June 7, Radio Pakistan reported.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan said that the young mountaineer will also be given a cash prize on this occasion. He said that the whole nation is proud of talented youth like Shehroze.

SBP will continue to encourage promising youngsters and sportsmen, he added.

Last month, Shehroze Kashif pulled off the extraordinary feat of scaling the world’s tallest peak Mount Everest  (8,849 meters) at the age of 19.

Hailing from Lahore, Kashif climbed Mount Everest as a part of Seven Summit Treks Everest Expedition 2021 on May 11.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus claims 84 more lives across Pakistan in 24 hours

Must Read

Workers’ rescue trapped under collapsed roof of Landhi factory underway

Pakistan

PIA allows carrying cargo on passenger seats

Pakistan

PIA staff returns cash, valuables to passenger who left it at airport

[X] Close