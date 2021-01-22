SBP issues clarification on ATM withdrawal exceeding Rs1000

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday categorically rejected a message doing rounds on social media, claiming that the central bank had placed any restrictions on ATM withdrawal exceeding Rs 1000, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter, the SBP said that it categorically rejects the false message on social media attributing to it that cash withdrawal limit is restricted to Rs. 1,000.

2/2 SBP does not put any limit on ATM withdrawal limit. Banks decide about such limits. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 22, 2021



“SBP does not put any limit on ATM withdrawal limit,” the central bank said adding that it was the banks that decide about such limits.

It is pertinent to mention here that messages attributed to the state bank were doing rounds on social media claiming that ATM withdrawal exceeding Rs1000 would be barred from January 23 to January 31, 2021.

