SBP denies discontinuation of Rs5000 currency notes

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rejected the reports regarding the discontinuation of Rs5,000 currency notes, ARY News reported.

“SBP has not submitted any such proposal which could result in discontinuation of the 5,000 Rupees banknote. Such news items are baseless,” said spokesperson of SBP.

SBP further clarified that any such action is announced well in advance and the public is given ample amount of time to get their currency notes exchanged through the authorized banks.

The clarification comes days after reports circulated on social media that the SBP was considering to discontinue Rs5000 currency notes.

