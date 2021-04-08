SBP foreign reserves decline by $146mn

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves fell by 1.06 per cent and were recorded at $13,572 million during the week ending on April 2.

According to the data released by the central bank, net reserves held by the SBP stood at $13,572 million.

Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20.68 billion as of April 02, 2021. For details: https://t.co/bK3saioRPn pic.twitter.com/x9zDtg9LA6 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 8, 2021

Net reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $7,152 million. Overall liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20.679 billion as of April 2, 2021.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 13,527.2 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 7,152.2 million

Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 20,679.4 million

SBP said that reserves were fell due to external debt repayments.

