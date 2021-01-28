Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


SBP foreign reserves fall $15mn to $12.9bn

SBP foreign reserves fall

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $15 million compared with $13,013 million in the previous week, ARY News reported.

According to the data released by the central bank, net reserves held by the SBP stood at $12,998 million.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,106.5 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,108.1 million.

However, the central bank gave no reason for the decrease in reserves.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $386 million in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs0.26 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

The central bank said the local currency closed at Rs160.28 against the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs160.54.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

KP reports 253 new Covid infections with 9 new deaths

Pakistan

Biometric attendance made compulsory for all PIA employees

ScienceTechnology

Racing the virus: Why tweaking the vaccines won’t be simple

Pakistan

OGRA hikes gas prices by almost Rs40 for Sindh, Balochistan consumers


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close