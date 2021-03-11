Web Analytics
SBP foreign reserves rise $38mn to $13.16bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves in the country have witnessed an increase of US$25 million in the week ending on March 5, ARY News reported quoting the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the data released by the central bank, net reserves held by the SBP stood at $13.16 billion.

 

Overall liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20.15 billion as of March 5, 2021. Net reserves held by the commercial banks reduced by $14 million to $7.14 billion.

Read More: SBP foreign reserves rise $70mn to $12.98bn

Earlier on March 5, the foreign exchange reserves in the country had witnessed an increase of $70 million in the week ending on February 26.

 

 

